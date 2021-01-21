Advertisement

Students watch historic inauguration from the classroom

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All eyes were on Capitol Hill Wednesday as America watched a changing of the guard.

Including the younger generation, many taking in the historic moment in the middle of their school day.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck takes us inside a Hartford classroom as the historic moment unfolded.

