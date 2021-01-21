Advertisement

What is traveling like during the pandemic?

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of Take Me There Travel in Sioux Falls, Michelle Kindvall, was in Jamaica when she appeared on Dakota News Now Thursday morning. Kindvall described what exactly she experienced traveling to the Caribbean island earlier this week.

She said every company she interacted with was doing what they could to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. She had to wear a mask in all of the airports she went through and on the planes. People were disinfecting all high-touch surface areas as well. The resort she stayed at in Jamaica also took several safety precautions. In order for her to visit, she had to take a COVID-19 test a maximum of 10 days before leaving the United States and deliver a negative test prior to departure.

Kindvall also talked about the new rule the CDC issued last week about traveling back into the United States after being out of the country. A traveler must have a negative test within 72 hours of departure in order to return to the United States. That goes into effect Tuesday, January 26th. Kindvall said this has made some people a little more hesitant to travel. But she said some resorts are offering a free 14-day stay if they end up testing positive in that 72-hour window.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem's tweet following Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.
Gov. Kristi Noem congratulates President Joe Biden
File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Several major projects are either underway, or about to be, in Sioux Falls' Foundation Park.
Development continues throughout Sioux Falls
Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers...
Powerball jackpot winner worth $731.1M sold in Maryland
Developments continue throughout Sioux Falls - Bob Mundt
Developments continue throughout Sioux Falls - Bob Mundt
Developments continue throughout Sioux Falls - Jeff Eckhoff
Developments continue throughout Sioux Falls - Jeff Eckhoff