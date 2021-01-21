What is traveling like during the pandemic?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of Take Me There Travel in Sioux Falls, Michelle Kindvall, was in Jamaica when she appeared on Dakota News Now Thursday morning. Kindvall described what exactly she experienced traveling to the Caribbean island earlier this week.

She said every company she interacted with was doing what they could to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. She had to wear a mask in all of the airports she went through and on the planes. People were disinfecting all high-touch surface areas as well. The resort she stayed at in Jamaica also took several safety precautions. In order for her to visit, she had to take a COVID-19 test a maximum of 10 days before leaving the United States and deliver a negative test prior to departure.

Kindvall also talked about the new rule the CDC issued last week about traveling back into the United States after being out of the country. A traveler must have a negative test within 72 hours of departure in order to return to the United States. That goes into effect Tuesday, January 26th. Kindvall said this has made some people a little more hesitant to travel. But she said some resorts are offering a free 14-day stay if they end up testing positive in that 72-hour window.

