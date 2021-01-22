Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 21st

Great night for Northern and Harrisburg wrestlers, USD’s Bob Nielson is happy and basketball highlights from 3 games
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -USD football coach Bob Nielson was excited to get outside with his team today. The Harrisburg wrestlers swept 3 matches at their quad, Nothern remained unbeaten on the mats and highlights from big basketball games at Vermillion, SF Washington and the Brandon Valley girls.

Latest News

USD's Bob Nielson is happy to be back doing what he loves
USD’s Bob Nielson is happy to be back on the football field
Washington, Vermillion boys and Brandon Valley girls all get big wins in Thursday night...
Thursday basketball recap includes big wins by Washington and Vermillion boys and the Brandon Valley girls
Harrisburg wrestlers dominate at home quad with 3 big wins
Harrisburg dominates at home quad in wrestling
Northern Wrestlers improve to 3-0 with win at Minot State
Northern wrestlers improve to 3-0 with road win at Minot