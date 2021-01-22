Advertisement

18-year veteran appointed next Sioux Falls fire chief

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has appointed Matthew McAreavey to be Sioux Falls Rescue’s next chief.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has appointed Matthew McAreavey to be Sioux Falls Rescue’s next chief.

McAreavey has been with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue since 2002, beginning as a firefighter. McAreavey has served as battalion chief since 2014.

“Matt’s people-focused leadership approach and experience for the past 18 years with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue make him an ideal fit as the City’s next Fire Chief,” said TenHaken. “Under his leadership, I look forward to seeing our nationally-recognized Sioux Falls Fire Rescue team continue to excel in providing excellent service to our community.”

As battalion chief, he has oversight of health and safety programs and mental health initiatives for SFFR. He has also collaborated on a county-wide initiative to implement a new software system at the 911 Center that controls and dispatches all emergency services for Minnehaha County as battalion chief.

“I am honored for this opportunity to serve the community. I love the opportunity to solve problems and collaborate with people,” McAreavey said. “I’m excited to work throughout the City to bring solutions that will foster employee morale and ultimately raise the level of service that Sioux Falls Fire Rescue provides to the community. We have an amazingly talented pool of public servants, and my role in this position will be to share a vision and support our Sioux Falls Fire Rescue team in continuing to provide excellent service to the community.”

Current Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Brad Goodroad announced his plan to retire in December after a 27-year career.

Goodroad has been chief since 2017 and will retire on February 12.

McAreavey’s appointment requires the advice and consent of the City Council, which will be presented at the Feb. 2, 2021, Council Meeting.

