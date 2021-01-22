Advertisement

6 in 10 older Americans don’t know how to get vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s plenty of uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports about 60% of older Americans aren’t sure where or when they can get their vaccinations.

Researchers say the respondents felt “frustrated,” “confused” and “angry” about the situation.

This comes as the Biden administration hopes to have 100 million vaccinations given within the president’s first 100 days.

The findings are based on more than 1,500 people interviewed Jan. 11 – Jan. 18.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls men robbed women having car trouble
FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore...
SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
S.D. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Noem: Lack of action on Ravnsborg case ‘grave disservice’ to victim’s family
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
Senior citizens are receiving COVID vaccines as the 1D tier opens in South Dakota
South Dakota reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 319 new cases Friday
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Twitter suspends Iran top leader’s account over Trump threat
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell surprises health care workers with Super Bowl tickets.
Goodell surprises health care workers with Super Bowl tickets