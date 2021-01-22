Advertisement

Annual Media One Funski event benefits Children’s Inn

By Miranda Paige
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -What’s better than playing in the snow and helping out a non-profit? The 32nd annual Media One Funski is happening on January 22nd and 23rd. It’s a major fundraiser for the Children’s Inn.  For every ticket sold, $3 goes to the non-profit.

The event features several outdoor winter competitions including skiing and snowboarding. January 22nd there’s also a family tubing night.

“You know this is always kind of the highlight of our season. We are so behind the cause,” said Dan Grider, General Manager of Great Bear Recreation Park.

“Last year it was a little disappointing, we had a big blizzard come rolling through and of course this year we had the challenges of COVID and also the mild weather. So we are very happy to hold the events that we can.”

Since its inception in 1989, the event has raised $950,000 for the Children’s Inn, a domestic violence shelter in Sioux Falls.

“We offer a lot of different services to those in need, including safe shelter. We also have a crisis hotline, we have counseling, we do advocacy referrals and educating because the key to ending domestic violence is educating people and breaking the cycle,” said Staci Kropuenske, Development Coordinator for the Children’s Inn.

Organizers say events like this are vital in not only raising money but getting the word out that the non-profit exists.

“For us in any audience, there’s somebody that needs to hear our message and needs to know how to get in touch with us. We are there 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to provide those services and we do so at no cost to those who need it,” said Kropuenske.

The Children’s Inn helps men, women, and children.

You can find a full schedule, including details on how to register for an event here.

For more information on the Children’s Inn click here or call (605) 338-4880.

