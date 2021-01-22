Cooler Temperatures Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the region as we head through the rest of our Friday. Highs will range from the mid 20s in the east to the low 30s out to the west. The wind shouldn’t be too big of an issue today, either. It will switch around to the southwest and be 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a chance of snow Saturday. We’ll first see the light snow develop over central South Dakota before spread east. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern and central South Dakota starting early Saturday morning and last through Saturday night. Overall, some parts of the region could see 3 to 5 inches of snow. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like the wind will be too big of an issue.

Conditions will start to clear out for Sunday and Monday. Highs will stay in the 20s, but it does look like we’ll cool down into the teens for highs by Tuesday. There’s a slight chance we could see a few flurries Tuesday, as well. We should warm back into the 20s by the middle of next week with the low 30s returning by next Friday and the following weekend.

