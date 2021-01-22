Advertisement

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer Woodley. Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO Jennifer Woodley is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. The organization announced last summer that she had been terminated as CEO after it discovered financial irregularities during a compliance review. (Polk County Jail via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has been arrested on three felony charges alleging she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children.

Jennifer Woodley was booked at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Thursday on two counts of first-degree theft and the unauthorized use of a credit card. She was released on bond.

Police say the 40-year-old secretly awarded herself a $10,000 bonus in October 2019 that had not been approved by the organization’s board. In addition, Woodley allegedly made 84 unauthorized purchases on an organization credit card that were for her personal use, totaling more than $23,000 over a 10-month span.

She and her family now live in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls men robbed women having car trouble
FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore...
SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
S.D. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Noem: Lack of action on Ravnsborg case ‘grave disservice’ to victim’s family
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine doses being produced on the Modern production line.
Minnesota allocated nearly 900K vaccine doses so far
The 32nd annual Media One Funski is happening on January 22nd and 23rd. It's a major fundraiser...
Annual Media One Funski event benefits Children’s Inn
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
Senior citizens are receiving COVID vaccines as the 1D tier opens in South Dakota
South Dakota reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 319 new cases Friday