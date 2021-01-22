Harrisburg dominates at home quad in wrestling

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers rolled out the wrestling mats for a quadrangular Thursday and enjoyed every minute of it. They beat Lennox 79-0, Lincoln 58-15 and Tea Area 48-15. The Titans won their other 2 matches 66-12 over Lennox and 46-27 over the patriots. And Lincoln also beat the Orioles 57-12.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.