Advertisement

Harrisburg dominates at home quad in wrestling

Tigers roar in home quadrangular
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers rolled out the wrestling mats for a quadrangular Thursday and enjoyed every minute of it. They beat Lennox 79-0, Lincoln 58-15 and Tea Area 48-15. The Titans won their other 2 matches 66-12 over Lennox and 46-27 over the patriots. And Lincoln also beat the Orioles 57-12.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem's tweet following Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.
Gov. Kristi Noem congratulates President Joe Biden
File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls men robbed women having car trouble
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

USD's Bob Nielson is happy to be back doing what he loves
USD’s Bob Nielson is happy to be back on the football field
Washington, Vermillion boys and Brandon Valley girls all get big wins in Thursday night...
Thursday basketball recap includes big wins by Washington and Vermillion boys and the Brandon Valley girls
Northern Wrestlers improve to 3-0 with win at Minot State
Northern wrestlers improve to 3-0 with road win at Minot
10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 21st
10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 21st