Live concerts return to The District with country artist Lee Brice

Country artist Lee Brice will perform at The District in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 12th.
Country artist Lee Brice will perform at The District in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 12th.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pepper Entertainment announced Friday Lee Brice will perform at The District in Sioux Falls Friday, March 12th. Tickets go on sale January 29th at 10:00 AM. They start at $40.50.

This concert will be live and in person at the event venue. According to Pepper Entertainment’s website regarding COVID-19, the company is asking people to make sure they aren’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19, haven’t been in contact with someone who tested positive, and they are not under any self-quarantine orders before attending the concert. The company also wants guests to review advisories or restrictions in place by the city or venue. The city’s mask mandate will still be in effect, which means face coverings will need to be worn when social distancing is not possible.

Brice is known for his songs “One of Them Girls,” “I Don’t Dance,” and “Hard to Love.” He is a Grammy nominee and a CMA and ACM award winner.

