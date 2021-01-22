Advertisement

Minnesota allocated nearly 900K vaccine doses so far

COVID-19 vaccine doses being produced on the Modern production line.
COVID-19 vaccine doses being produced on the Modern production line.(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials reported Friday the state has now been allocated 871,650 doses of federally controlled COVID-19 vaccine, up more than 240,000 doses from a week earlier.

The state’s snapshot of progress in administering vaccines also showed that 214,050 people have gotten their first dose of a two-shot series, with 49,604 people having completed the two shots.

If all the state’s 5.6 million residents were to get two shots, the federal vaccine allocated so far would amount to less than 8 percent of what’s needed.

The numbers don’t reflect doses sent directly to federal organizations in Minnesota such as Veterans Affairs facilities.

