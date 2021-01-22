Northern wrestlers improve to 3-0 with road win at Minot

MINOT, ND (Dakota News Now) -The hot start continued for the Northern State University wrestling team tonight, with a 12-point victory over Minot State. The Wolves recorded four bonus point victories in the dual, out-scoring the Beavers 97-51 in the team scored matches.

Final Score: NSU 25, MINOT 13

Records : NSU 3-0, MINOT 0-3

HOW IT HAPPENED

· Minot State took the opening match of the dual, however the Wolves rattled of six straight victories in the middle weights, securing the match win

· Dayne Morton took to the mat for his first match of the season and kicked off the scoring for the Wolves defeating Kelby Armstrong in a 20-5 technical fall (7:00)

· The bonus points continued for NSU in the following two matches, led off by Kolton Roth with a win by fall

· Roth pinned Lincoln Stromer at 4:21 in the 141 pound bout after holding a 16-6 lead

· Wyatt Turnquist remained undefeated on the year, downing Shadi Mitwalli in a 16-8 major decision

· A 9-7 decision win for Caden Moore over Nathan Baca in the 157 pound match put Northern State up 18-4 over Minot

· James Burks and Cole Huss sealed the victory for the Wolves in the 165 and 174 bouts, as the Beavers swept the final three weights

· Burks defeated Austin Frantzich in a 14-6 major decision, packing on the points in the final two periods with four takedowns and an escape

· Huss battled with Cayden White, recording a 9-3 decision win

· The Wolves added three wins in the five additional matches

DUAL SCORING MATCH RESULTS

125: Oscar Nellis (Minot) over Michael Bigler (NSU) (MD 9-1)

133: Dayne Morton (NSU) over Kelby Armstrong (Minot) (TF 20-5 7:00)

141: Kolton Roth (NSU) over Lincoln Stormer (Minot) (Fall 4:21)

149: Wyatt Turnquist (NSU) over Shadi Mitwalli (Minot) (MD 16-8)

157: Caden Moore (NSU) over Nathan Baca (Minot) (Dec 9-7)

165: #10 James Burks (NSU) over Austin Frantzich (Minot) (MD 14-6)

174: Cole Huss (NSU) over Cayden White (Minot) (Dec 9-3)

184: Keegan Berry (Minot) over #12 Marcus Placide (NSU) (Dec 7-3)

197: Dustin Swisher (Minot) over Tanner Wiese (NSU) (Dec 4-1)

285: #8 Jordan Will (Minot) over Ali’i Loyola (NSU) (Dec 4-0)

ADDITIONAL MATCH RESULTS

125 Extra: Landen Fischer (NSU) over Logen Fischer (Minot) (Dec 11-5)

149 Extra: Adam DeBoer (NSU) over Brendan Barnes (Minot) (MD 13-5)

157 Extra: Gabriel Ojeda (Minot) over Tyson Stoebner (NSU) (Dec 6-1)

165 Extra: Billy Holtan (NSU) over Brody Mohr (Minot) (MD 14-3)

285 Extra: Jake Swirple (Minot) over Caleb Lefferdink (NSU) (Dec 4-1)

UP NEXT

The Wolves return home next Thursday, facing MSU Moorhead. The match start is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Wachs Arena. Live video and result links are available on the wrestling schedule on nsuwolves.com.

Match recap courtesy Northern Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.