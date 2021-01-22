Advertisement

President Joe Biden mandates masks for interstate travel

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Joe Biden has signed several coronavirus executive orders since being inaugurated Wednesday. One of these includes a requirement to wear masks while participating in interstate travel.

This executive order affects several forms of transportation including buses, planes, trains, ships as well as inside airports.

The purpose of this order was to make mask enforcement easier and more consistent in these places of travel.

“It’s not just a local policy, a city or a state requirement, it’s federally mandated,” said Dan Letellier, the executive director for the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

After speaking with several travelers, it appears as though the mandate is being well received, but some travelers don’t think it should be needed.

“If there’s something that can help someone else then it shouldn’t be a mandate. I think that you should do it inherently,” said Steve Reed, a traveler that flew in from Kansas today.

In addition to the mask mandate, travelers from other nations will be required to produce a negative coronavirus test prior to traveling into the United States. They must also quarantine for 10-14 days.

