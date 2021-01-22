Advertisement

Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at age 86

Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. Yellich is the 2019 recipient of the Hank Aaron Award.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king, has died, the Atlanta Braves confirmed. He was 86.

The outfielder spent most of his baseball career playing for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta, finishing his career with 755 home runs.

Hammerin’ Hank broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, reaching 715 on April 8. The baseball star faced racism and death threats while chasing Ruth’s record.

Retiring from baseball in 1976, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aaron was born in Mobile, Ala., where the former minor league ball park is named after him.

He got his start in the majors with the Negro League Indianapolis Clowns and contributed to his club’s 1952 World Series victory.

Aaron made his MLB debut in 1954 with the Milwaukee Braves.

