Rounds: “History will not look kindly” on Trump’s role in riot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re hearing tonight the thoughts of South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds on whether President Trump should be held responsible for the January 6th riot at the United States Capitol.

Thousands of Trump supporters marched to the capitol on that day following a rally hosted by the President.

During that rally, the President urged people to go to the capitol, telling them they had to be strong and show strength and.that they could not take back their country by being weak.

I sat down with Senator Rounds this week and asked him if President Trump is responsible for the violence.

“He probably did not realize just how powerful his message was to people who were there to show him support and i don’t think that he realized how quickly it got out of hand based on the words that he shared with them. Of being strong and having to fight and telling them that we should go down to the Capitol and the fact that he virtually attacked Mike Pence and how disappointed he was in Mike Pence and how Mike needed to do his job and so forth did not help the situation at all. And so I think history will not look kindly on the way the Presdient handled the situation.” Senator Rounds said.

