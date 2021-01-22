Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken announces retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After 20 years with the City of Sioux Falls, Public Health Director Jill Franken announced her plans to retire on April 12, 2021.

“It’s been my privilege to serve the community of Sioux Falls over the past two decades,” Franken said.

Franken became the city’s public health manager in 2000 before being promoted to assistant director of public health in 2006 and appointed as public health director in 2010.

“Jill’s contributions and service to the City of Sioux Falls have been significant over her 20-year career,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. “I am grateful for her service and her steady leadership over the past year as we’ve navigated our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, as she has been a public health rock for this community. She will be missed, and I wish her and her family the best following her retirement.”

Franken spearheaded health promotion efforts such as the “Live Well Sioux Falls” initiative and “Anyone, Anywhere, Even Here” mental illness awareness campaign. Franken also provided critical leadership in the City’s response during the challenges of the H1N1 (swine flu) and COVID-19 pandemics.

“My work has focused on facilitating positive change and making an impact by addressing public health issues in our community, and I am proud of how we have accomplished that as a City team over the years. It certainly was a difficult decision because of the importance of this work and the people I work with on a daily basis,” Franken said.

The search for the City’s next Public Health Director will begin immediately and in partnership with the Falls Community Health Board. The Mayor’s appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the City Council.

