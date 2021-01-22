Advertisement

Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken announces retirement

Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken
Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken(KSFY)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After 20 years with the City of Sioux Falls, Public Health Director Jill Franken announced her plans to retire on April 12, 2021.

“It’s been my privilege to serve the community of Sioux Falls over the past two decades,” Franken said.

Franken became the city’s public health manager in 2000 before being promoted to assistant director of public health in 2006 and appointed as public health director in 2010.

“Jill’s contributions and service to the City of Sioux Falls have been significant over her 20-year career,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. “I am grateful for her service and her steady leadership over the past year as we’ve navigated our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, as she has been a public health rock for this community. She will be missed, and I wish her and her family the best following her retirement.”

Franken spearheaded health promotion efforts such as the “Live Well Sioux Falls” initiative and “Anyone, Anywhere, Even Here” mental illness awareness campaign. Franken also provided critical leadership in the City’s response during the challenges of the H1N1 (swine flu) and COVID-19 pandemics.

“My work has focused on facilitating positive change and making an impact by addressing public health issues in our community, and I am proud of how we have accomplished that as a City team over the years. It certainly was a difficult decision because of the importance of this work and the people I work with on a daily basis,” Franken said.

The search for the City’s next Public Health Director will begin immediately and in partnership with the Falls Community Health Board. The Mayor’s appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the City Council.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls men robbed women having car trouble
FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore...
SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
S.D. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Noem: Lack of action on Ravnsborg case ‘grave disservice’ to victim’s family

Latest News

Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has appointed Matthew McAreavey to be Sioux Falls Rescue’s next...
18-year veteran appointed next Sioux Falls fire chief
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds