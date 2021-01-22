Advertisement

Sioux Falls Rotary hosting Sioux 52 Mentoring Summit Monday

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders in Sioux Falls continue to issue a call to action for those looking to make a difference.

On Monday, the Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary is hosting the Sioux 52 Mentoring Summit. Sioux 52 is a mentoring initiative spearheaded by Mayor Paul TenHaken. The group will discuss topics like how to create a culture of mentoring within businesses.

Mayor Tenhaken says the past year has highlighted the growing need for mentors in our area.

“We’re really excited to get back to a point where we can have more face to face interaction with mentorship because that’s where relationships really start to form and really start to bond but until that happens, we can’t let our foot off the gas and just say, ‘hey, I’m going to take a break from mentoring.’ There are still other ways to do that with remote and virtual and other ways to build relationships,” says Mayor Paul TenHaken.

If you can’t attend the summit, the rotary does livestream all of their meetings on Facebook.

Head to helplinecenter.org/sioux52 to learn more about Sioux 52.

