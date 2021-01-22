Advertisement

Snowfall Incoming for Saturday

Cooler Temperatures Included
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for much of the Dakota News Now area for Saturday including the Sioux Falls area.

The snowfall will arrive overnight and into Saturday morning. Light to moderate snowfall will persist throughout much of the day Saturday. This will be a lighter and fluffier snow which adding in wind speeds of around 15 to near 20 mph we may see some areas of blowing snow. This won’t be widespread and certainly won’t be causing blizzard-like conditions.

When all is said and done late Saturday night as the snow exits, much of the area in central South Dakota stretching into Minnesota and south of I-90 will see 3 to 4 inches of new snowfall. Some isolated higher totals are possible in parts of southwestern Minnesota and even in south central South Dakota. Further northwest you won’t see as much snow in places like Aberdeen.

Cloud cover will stick around for Sunday with highs only getting into the 20′s. We’ll be even cooler on Monday with morning lows in the single digits and feels like temperatures in the single digits below zero. Highs will only top out in the teens that day. We’ll have quite a bit of cloud cover incoming next week as temperatures slowly begin to rise throughout next week back to the mid to upper 20′s and lower 30′s by next Friday and next weekend.

