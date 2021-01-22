South Dakota reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 319 new cases Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The new deaths bring the state death toll to 1,684.

The state also reported 319 new cases Friday bringing the overall total to 106,716, 100,942 of which have recovered. 4,090 cases are considered currently active.

Current hospitalizations continue a slight downward trend. Current hospitalizations fell by eight from Thursday to 177. Overall, 6,159 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 54,617 South Dakotans have received their first COVID-19 vaccination. Over 14,000 South Dakotans have completed both needed doses for maximum immunization.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.