Advertisement

South Dakota reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 319 new cases Friday

Senior citizens are receiving COVID vaccines as the 1D tier opens in South Dakota
Senior citizens are receiving COVID vaccines as the 1D tier opens in South Dakota(Dakota news now)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The new deaths bring the state death toll to 1,684.

The state also reported 319 new cases Friday bringing the overall total to 106,716, 100,942 of which have recovered. 4,090 cases are considered currently active.

Current hospitalizations continue a slight downward trend. Current hospitalizations fell by eight from Thursday to 177. Overall, 6,159 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 54,617 South Dakotans have received their first COVID-19 vaccination. Over 14,000 South Dakotans have completed both needed doses for maximum immunization.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls men robbed women having car trouble
FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore...
SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
S.D. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Noem: Lack of action on Ravnsborg case ‘grave disservice’ to victim’s family
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
Ways to take advantage of AARP benefits
Taking advantage of AARP benefits
Country artist Lee Brice will perform at The District in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 12th.
Live concerts return to The District with country artist Lee Brice
In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting’