Thursday basketball recap includes big wins by Washington and Vermillion boys and the Brandon Valley girls

SIOUX FALLS, VERMILLION and BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SF Washington boys went on a 12-0 record in the second quarter and never looked back as they went on to beat the 3rd-ranked Tigers of Harrisburg 60-44 Thursday night. The #1 Warriors remain unbeaten while Harrisburg lost for the 2nd time this week and season.

In Vermillion, Jakob Dobney hit 5 impressive 3-pointers in the first half and scored 28 points as the hometown Tanagers kept their record perfect with a 66-53 victory over the Chargers of SFC. 2nd-ranked SF Christian is now 8-2 after the loss. Connor Saunders also had 16 points for the Tanagers.

And in Brandon, the #5AA Lynx girls picked up where they left off Tuesday when they beat #1 Harrisburg. Hilary Behrens had 22 points tonight in the 71-36 win over Brookings.

