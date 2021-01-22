Advertisement

Trump pardons nearly 100 people on final day as president.

Trump at white house
Trump at white house(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A president’s ability to pardon goes back to the founding of the country, with founders wanting a way to stop unjust punishments.

It was thought a pardon may also be needed to unify the country.

Still when a president uses this power, it is often controversial.

“Many pardons are controversial because not everyone believes that a pardon might provide unity, not everyone believes that a pardon might be to correct an unjust punishment,” said Michael Card, of political science associate professor at the University of South Dakota.

Normally pardons go through several officials, judges and attorneys before they are recommended to the president.

Trump though appears to have skipped the usual process.

“Nobody has on the wide scale of present trump undertaken to issue literally hundreds of pardons without any involvement with the department of justice or the pardon process established by the department,” said Randy Seiler, former deputy U.S. Attorney.

It is not unheard of however  for presidents to skip the department of justices process, or do pardons on such a wide scale.

“You can issue broad general pardons, for example when jimmy Carter pardoned individuals who avoided the Vietnam draft, President Carter issued a blanket pardon  for all draft dodgers,” said Seiler

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem's tweet following Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.
Gov. Kristi Noem congratulates President Joe Biden
File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls men robbed women having car trouble
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

Events have started to reappear on the Goss Opera House schedule as staff and board members...
Goss Opera House booking events again after renovation and pandemic
President Joe Biden mandates mask for interstate travel
President Joe Biden mandates masks for interstate travel
President Biden mandates masks on interstate travel
President Biden mandates masks on interstate travel
Federal funding helps Lewis and Clark continue water project construction
Federal funding helps Lewis and Clark continue water project construction