Trump pardons nearly 100 people on final day as president.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A president’s ability to pardon goes back to the founding of the country, with founders wanting a way to stop unjust punishments.

It was thought a pardon may also be needed to unify the country.

Still when a president uses this power, it is often controversial.

“Many pardons are controversial because not everyone believes that a pardon might provide unity, not everyone believes that a pardon might be to correct an unjust punishment,” said Michael Card, of political science associate professor at the University of South Dakota.

Normally pardons go through several officials, judges and attorneys before they are recommended to the president.

Trump though appears to have skipped the usual process.

“Nobody has on the wide scale of present trump undertaken to issue literally hundreds of pardons without any involvement with the department of justice or the pardon process established by the department,” said Randy Seiler, former deputy U.S. Attorney.

It is not unheard of however for presidents to skip the department of justices process, or do pardons on such a wide scale.

“You can issue broad general pardons, for example when jimmy Carter pardoned individuals who avoided the Vietnam draft, President Carter issued a blanket pardon for all draft dodgers,” said Seiler

