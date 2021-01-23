Advertisement

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: SF Christian and Roosevelt win big, Dakota Valley tested & Tea edges Aberdeen

Highlights from four prep basketball games
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, RAPID CITY, NORTH SIOUX CITY & TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The boy’s basketball season pressed on in South Dakota with another busy Friday night.

In our video viewer you can see highlights from Sioux Falls Christian’s 64-51 win over Madison, Dakota Valley 76-68 victory over Tri-Valley, Roosevelt’s 60-38 triumph at Stevens, and Tea’s 64-61 nailbiter over Aberdeen!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls men robbed women having car trouble
FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore...
SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

Against Tri-Valley on 1-22-21
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 1-22-21
From game against Madison on 1-22-21
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: O’Gorman & Sioux Falls Christian Cruise
From 1-22-21
Jackrabbits Dominate North Dakota In Doubleheader Sweep
From game against Madison on 1-22-21
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 1-22-21