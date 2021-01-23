Coyotes Pick Up Road Wins At Western Illinois

MACOMB, IL (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

South Dakota senior guard Chloe Lamb dropped 25 points in the Coyotes’ 73-56 victory at Western Illinois inside Western Hall.

South Dakota (9-3, 5-0 Summit) won its 23rd-straight game in Summit League regular season play.

“Each game and each weekend series presents different challenges and we have to continue to make adjustments to how each team is trying to attack us on offense and also guard us defensively,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We now have to quickly recover and be prepared to give our absolute best tomorrow afternoon!”

Western Illinois (3-12, 2-5) played the Coyotes close early in the game – tying the first quarter at 15-all as Grace Gilmore knocked down a buzzer beater. South Dakota shot 60 percent in the second quarter to find a bit of separation and led 41-31 at the break.

It wasn’t until Lamb took over midway through the third quarter that the Coyotes found a comfortable lead. She scored 10-straight points to kick off a 17-1 run for USD. South Dakota held its largest lead of the game, 63-38, early in the fourth quarter.

South Dakota put four Coyotes into double-figures for the third time in Summit play.

Lamb dropped her 11th career 20-point game tonight, eight of which have come in true road games. She scored 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting with five 3-pointers. She also grabbed five rebounds, stole the ball three times and blocked a shot – the 10th block of her career.

Freshman guard Maddie Krull tallied 15 points for the second-straight game, tying her season-high on 7-of-11 shooting. She also dished out a team-best four assists, grabbed five boards and recorded a steal.

Senior guard Liv Korngable and senior center Hannah Sjerven both notched 11 points.

Western Illinois had three players reach double-digit scoring. Gilmore and guard Elizabeth Lutz both scored 13 points, while forward Evan Zars tallied her third-straight double-double with 12 points and 12 boards. Lutz, the Summit’s steals leader, pestered the Coyotes into committing a season-high 17 turnovers. Lutz tallied a career-best seven steals in the game.

South Dakota made 45.2 percent (28-of-62) from the floor and 84.6 percent (11-of-13) from the stripe. Western Illinois shot 35.8 percent (19-of-53) from the field and 50 percent (10-of-20) from the line. The two squads matched evenly on the boards with 37 each.

It will be the same time, same place, tomorrow as the Coyotes rematch the Leathernecks at 4:30 p.m. Saturday inside Western Hall.

MEN’S RECAP

Despite foul trouble and Stanley Umude’s absence in the second half, the South Dakota Coyotes came away with the 65-60 win over Western Illinois Friday night inside Western Hall.

The Coyotes (7-6, 5-0 Summit) extend their win streak to six games and stay undefeated in conference play while the Leathernecks (2-10, 0-5 Summit) are still in search of their first win of 2021.

USD and WIU run it back for the final game of the two-game series Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Western Hall.

“You’ve got to give Western Illinois credit for how they played,” head coach Todd Lee said. “They play really hard and we need to do a better job adjusting offensively to what defenses they throw at us tomorrow. I thought we played well on the defensive side of the ball.”

USD was led by sophomore forward Tasos Kamateros with 15 points. The Athens, Greece, native tied his career high set last season on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and grabbed four rebounds on the night. Two other Yotes recorded double figures in A.J. Plitzuweit with 13 points and Xavier Fuller with 14 points.

“Tasos did a great job at scoring the basketball down low,” Lee said. “He had a lot of open looks tonight and took advantage of those.”

Will Carius and Tamell Pearson led the Leathernecks with 21 and 19 points respectively.

The Yotes received points from three different Coyotes in the opening minutes of the game to take a 9-2 lead. The Leathernecks then went on a 9-2 run of their own to tie things up at 11 all with 11:26 remaining in the first stanza.

Momentum changed in the Leathernecks favor for the moment after Umude picked up his third foul of the game with 6:45 left in the first half and remained on the bench the rest of the half. The Yotes struggled offensively the rest of the half but only trailed by one, 29-28, heading into the intermission.

After a Fuller 3-point play and back-to-back buckets by Kamateros, USD jumped out to a 35-31 lead early in the second half. WIU answered USD’s hot start with a 6-0 run to take back the lead 37-35 with 14:43 left on the clock.

Foul trouble plagued USD once again as Plitzuweit picked up his fourth foul with 5:14 left in the game and USD held a 53-48 lead. As soon as Plitzuweit left, Western Illinois mounted a 9-2 run to take a 56-55 lead with just under three minutes to play.

Clutch free throws and a step back jumper from Kamateros kept the Leathernecks at bay in the final three minutes to give the Yotes the win. USD shot 43 percent from the field (23-53) and 33 percent from deep (6-18) while the Leathernecks shot 33.9 percent from the field (20-59) and 25 percent from deep (5-20).

The game featured 13 ties and 18 lead changes.

