GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: O’Gorman & Sioux Falls Christian Cruise
Knights win at Central 66-27, Chargers charge by Madison 55-33
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth ranked teams in AA & A had no problems proving their rankings in girls prep basketball action on Friday night.
O’Gorman dominated at Rapid City Central 66-27 while Sioux Falls Christian, who were tied after a quarter with Madison, outscored the Bulldogs 44-24 the rest of the way to win 55-33.
