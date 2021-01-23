GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: O’Gorman & Sioux Falls Christian Cruise

RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fourth ranked teams in AA & A had no problems proving their rankings in girls prep basketball action on Friday night.

O’Gorman dominated at Rapid City Central 66-27 while Sioux Falls Christian, who were tied after a quarter with Madison, outscored the Bulldogs 44-24 the rest of the way to win 55-33.

