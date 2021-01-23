Advertisement

Jackrabbits Ready To “Weather” A Spring Football Season?

Elements will likely be a challenge for home portion of schedule
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four weeks from tonight South Dakota State kicks off their spring football season and the Jacks are practicing for the first of two campaigns in 2021.

The Jackrabbits have a unique situation compared to their Dakota school brethren as they are the only one that does not play indoors. The open air of Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium is usually a perfect environment in August, September and even in to October.

But as we all know the winter can last well into spring in South Dakota, and head coach John Stiegelmeier knows his team might have to weather some interesting conditions once play begins.

SDSU will open the season February 19th at Northern Iowa. After a second road game at North Dakota the Jackrabbits will begin a two-game homestand on March 6th against Western Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls men robbed women having car trouble
FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore...
SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

Against Tri-Valley on 1-22-21
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: SF Christian and Roosevelt win big, Dakota Valley tested & Tea edges Aberdeen
Against Tri-Valley on 1-22-21
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 1-22-21
From game against Madison on 1-22-21
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: O’Gorman & Sioux Falls Christian Cruise
From 1-22-21
Jackrabbits Dominate North Dakota In Doubleheader Sweep
From game against Madison on 1-22-21
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 1-22-21