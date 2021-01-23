Jackrabbits Ready To “Weather” A Spring Football Season?

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four weeks from tonight South Dakota State kicks off their spring football season and the Jacks are practicing for the first of two campaigns in 2021.

The Jackrabbits have a unique situation compared to their Dakota school brethren as they are the only one that does not play indoors. The open air of Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium is usually a perfect environment in August, September and even in to October.

But as we all know the winter can last well into spring in South Dakota, and head coach John Stiegelmeier knows his team might have to weather some interesting conditions once play begins.

SDSU will open the season February 19th at Northern Iowa. After a second road game at North Dakota the Jackrabbits will begin a two-game homestand on March 6th against Western Illinois.

