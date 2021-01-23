Legendary South Dakota Prep Football Coach Max Hawk Passes Away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Yankton football coach Max Hawk has passed away at his Arizona home at the age of 87.

Seen abvoe in file video, Hawk retired in 1994 as the winningest high school football coach in South Dakota history. After spending his first 8 years at Scotland, Hawk would coach 30 seasons with the Bucks, finishing with a career record of 284-78-2. He won ten state championships, including the final game of his career, the 11AA title in 1994.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hawk family and the communities of Scotland and Yankton.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.