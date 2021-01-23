Saturday: Washington Pavilion hosting free carvinal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is hosting a free carnival for families this weekend.

The Pavilion Carnival is on Saturday, January 23 from 11 am to 3 pm in the Washington Pavilion lobbies. The carnival includes free games such as duck pond, ring toss, balloon darts, with more carnivalp-themed activities.

“We have truly enjoyed welcoming the community back into our building for these safe, family events. The energy and excitement during our fall and holiday festivals now will be continued with the Pavilion Carnival,” says Jason Pfitzer, Director of Guest Services and Sales.

Face masks are required per City of Sioux Falls ordinance and events will be spaced for social distancing.

The Pavilion will host Sioux Falls Alive events for kids and families monthly through March. A Mardi Gras-themed event is scheduled for February 20, and an event celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is scheduled for March 13.

Sponsors of the Sioux Falls Alive events include First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Schoeneman’s and SDN Communications.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.