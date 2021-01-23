Advertisement

Sioux Falls Arena hosts Wild West Wrestling Championship

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wrestlers from more than 10 different states came to the Sioux Falls Arena to participate in the Wild West Wrestling Championship.

The event typically takes place in Wyoming, but due to coronavirus restrictions it was moved. Several states across the U.S are not currently holding tournaments.

“We can’t have tournaments right now in Colorado. Sometimes we’ll be in the gym for four weeks and don’t do anything but just practice,” said Arnold Gurule, head wrestling coach for the Colorado Outlaws.

Organizers of the tournament were excited that they found a place for the kids to wrestle.

“What your governor is doing is amazing for kids, because really that’s what it’s all about is keep these kids active,” said Ed Gutierrez, CEO of Rocky Mountain Nationals.

All in attendance were required to wear masks.

“If you want to go to an event like this you have to wear a mask,” Gurule said.

Next weekend, RMN Events will host a tournament in Prescott, Arizona. A full list of upcoming tournaments can be found the RMN website.

