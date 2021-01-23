Advertisement

Sioux Falls energy company acquires Nebraska provider

Sioux Falls-based Coaxis Energy Co. has added a business based in Nebraska.
Sioux Falls-based Coaxis Energy Co. has added a business based in Nebraska.(SiouxFalls.Business)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - Sioux Falls-based Coaxis Energy Co. has added a business based in Nebraska.

Coaxis provides liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas sales and service to the transportation, commercial utility and industrial end-user market segments.

It has acquired the assets and interests of KALM Energy, a provider in the same industries based in Lincoln. KALM Energy has been awarded incentives on projects through the Colorado Energy Office, Nebraska Environmental Trust and Colorado Regional Air Quality Committee.

With this purchase, Coaxis Energy has increased its equipment and personnel portfolio that enables the company to serve larger markets and increase its geographic footprint.

Read more of this story on SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls men robbed women having car trouble
FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore...
SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
S.D. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Noem: Lack of action on Ravnsborg case ‘grave disservice’ to victim’s family

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Rotary hosting Sioux 52 Mentoring Summit Monday
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has appointed Matthew McAreavey to be Sioux Falls Rescue’s next...
18-year veteran appointed next Sioux Falls fire chief