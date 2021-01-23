Sioux Falls energy company acquires Nebraska provider

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - Sioux Falls-based Coaxis Energy Co. has added a business based in Nebraska.

Coaxis provides liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas sales and service to the transportation, commercial utility and industrial end-user market segments.

It has acquired the assets and interests of KALM Energy, a provider in the same industries based in Lincoln. KALM Energy has been awarded incentives on projects through the Colorado Energy Office, Nebraska Environmental Trust and Colorado Regional Air Quality Committee.

With this purchase, Coaxis Energy has increased its equipment and personnel portfolio that enables the company to serve larger markets and increase its geographic footprint.

Read more of this story on SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.