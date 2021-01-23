Snow gradually tapers off tonight; chilly to begin next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Most of us woke up to a light coating of snow as the latest system tracks through the area. While totals are on the lighter side, more snow is expected for the rest of our Saturday. As a result, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for a good portion of eastern S.D.through 9 PM tonight, including Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre, Mitchell and Huron. The advisory continues until midnight tonight for southwestern MN and northwestern IA, including Spencer, Sheldon, Worthington, Windom and Marshall.

TONIGHT: An area of low pressure to our south and one to our north will continue to drift east throughout the night. Snow showers will continue off and on, but gradually end from west to east heading into the overnight hours and skies will begin to clear as well. We’ll see a S to SE wind at 5-20 mph but will become light and variable during the late evening before becoming N at 5-10 mph overnight. Lows drop back into the teens with single digits in spots.

SUNDAY: Higher pressure will settle in from the north, so we’ll see some sunshine with clouds mixed in. Clouds will begin to increase once again heading into Sunday night, but no snow is expected. Winds trend E to NE at 5-15 mph, but across central and western S.D., winds will be more out of the SE at 10-20 mph. Winds remain E at 5-15 mph Sunday night. Highs top out in the 20s, but some areas east and northeast of I-29 may stay in the teens. Lows drop back into the single digits and teens.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: A strong low pressure system will come out of Texas and push northeast into the Ohio Valley. The good news is that the high pressure will keep it to the south meaning we’ll stay dry, but skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy and it’ll be chilly. Highs will be in the teens and 20s, which would be a couple degrees below average. Lows drop back into the single digits and teens. Some areas could drop below zero, but I think with the cloud cover and just enough wind, everyone should stay above zero. A few models bring a slight chance for light snow or flurries as far north as Sioux Falls Tuesday night, but I’m not totally sold on that as of now.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Higher pressure will take over once again, so expect to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will hang tough Wednesday morning, but will decrease into the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy, but temperatures will begin to moderate. Highs Wednesday top out in the 20s east and 30s west. Highs Thursday range from the upper 20s to mid 30s east to the upper 30s to mid 40s west. The warmer temps will be thanks to a southerly wind flow.

LOOKING AHEAD: Clouds begin to move in Friday ahead of a cold front, but it’ll still be warm with highs in the 30s and 40s. Areas in central and western S.D. could reach 50 degrees! Next weekend into early the following week looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s and 40s. A slight chance for flurries or light drizzly showers are possible across southern S.D. Sunday and statewide Tuesday, but other than that, we look to settle back into a dry stretch of weather.

