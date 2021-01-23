Advertisement

South Dakota reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths Saturday

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths in the state Saturday. The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,696 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,021 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 106,963. Of that total, 101,246 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 172 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 6.2% of staffed hospital beds and 17.6% of ICU beds in the state. 39.8% of hospital beds and 36% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 6,177 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

