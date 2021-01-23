Tom Brokaw retires from NBC after 55 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To those who have met Brokaw say despite his accomplishments, he is still a down to earth, south Dakotan at heart.

Several members of the Dakota News Now team have interacted with Brokaw throughout the years, but one member of our team has gotten to talk to him on a much more personal level.

“When I was doing football games on the radio for USD, he’d come back for homecoming, he’d plop down with me at halftime, and we would just chat about whatever was going on in the world or the fun stuff that happened in his life when he was at USD, you know he’s just so relatable,” said Mark Ovenden, Dakota News Now Sports.

Looking back on Brokaw’s career, Mark believes he is an inspiration for people here in South Dakota and those interested in news.

“It’s an inspiration to see what he’s done. And for people just getting into the industry I think it’s a perfect example of if you’re in the right place at the right time and you work hard and you care and you have a passion for it you can go places,” said Ovenden.

Those who have met and followed his career know Brokaw will forever be remembered as one of the main voices of his generation.

“I never had the feeling watching Tom Brokaw deliver the news, that he was delivering it with a particular slant he was giving us the news as he saw it, clearly but never with an agenda other than you need to know this and I think that was a significant thing and that will be his legacy,” said Gene Policinski, Freedom Forum Senior Fellow.

