Advertisement

Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2020 created uncertainty for several reasons, and as people searched for ways to protect themselves and their families, some turned to guns.

An industry report shows gun sales rose by 60 percent in 2020 and 40 percent of total purchases were made by first-time gun owners.

Brandon Maddox, the owner of Silencer Central, says some of the increases can be attributed to the change in political power.

“Change like this, people think, ‘I better get what I want now because six months from now I may not be able to get it,” said Maddox.

The quick supply turn around for stores is also creating a higher demand.

“It’s due to people going out and buying what they can because they’re afraid they won’t be able to get it,” said Andy Erickson, owner of Sioux Falls Shooting.

The increased amount of new gun owners creates a higher need for gun safety courses. Erickson says he saw an uptick in the number of people requesting private lessons after the riots at the Sioux Empire Mall back in May.

Guns being handled improperly is dangerous, which is why these safety courses are necessary.

“As an instructor, I’ve had loaded guns pointed at me more times than I can count, but it’s worth it to help give people those lessons,” said Erickson.

If you are a new gun owner that is interested in taking an introductory course, you can find a sign up on the Sioux Falls Shooting website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Sioux Falls men robbed women having car trouble
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem introduces legislation to make healthcare changes permanent

Latest News

Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry
Tom Brokaw and Mark Ovenden
Tom Brokaw retires from NBC after 55 years
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD State Senate Committee takes up online voter registration
The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is setting up for four legislative cracker barrels for 2021,...
Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce sets cracker barrel dates