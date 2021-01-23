Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2020 created uncertainty for several reasons, and as people searched for ways to protect themselves and their families, some turned to guns.

An industry report shows gun sales rose by 60 percent in 2020 and 40 percent of total purchases were made by first-time gun owners.

Brandon Maddox, the owner of Silencer Central, says some of the increases can be attributed to the change in political power.

“Change like this, people think, ‘I better get what I want now because six months from now I may not be able to get it,” said Maddox.

The quick supply turn around for stores is also creating a higher demand.

“It’s due to people going out and buying what they can because they’re afraid they won’t be able to get it,” said Andy Erickson, owner of Sioux Falls Shooting.

The increased amount of new gun owners creates a higher need for gun safety courses. Erickson says he saw an uptick in the number of people requesting private lessons after the riots at the Sioux Empire Mall back in May.

Guns being handled improperly is dangerous, which is why these safety courses are necessary.

“As an instructor, I’ve had loaded guns pointed at me more times than I can count, but it’s worth it to help give people those lessons,” said Erickson.

If you are a new gun owner that is interested in taking an introductory course, you can find a sign up on the Sioux Falls Shooting website.

