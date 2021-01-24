Advertisement

Augie Men Drop Weekend Opener With Winona

Vikings fall 87-82
By Zach Borg and AU Athletics
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A red-hot second half was not enough to overcome a 12 point halftime deficit for the Augustana men’s basketball team in an 87-82 loss to Winona State Saturday inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The Vikings were trailing by seven points with 3:07 remaining in the game when Dylan LeBrun made back-to-back 3-point baskets to lift the Vikings’ momentum. However, each time he made a trey, preseason South Division NSIC Player of the Year, Kevion Taylor answered LeBrun’s bucket.

First, it was a layup in the paint, then it was a long 3-point basket of his own giving Winona State (3-1, 1-0 NSIC) an 83-77 advantage with 1:50 on the clock.

With the Pentagon crowd on its feet looking for more offensive fireworks, LeBrun answered with a jumper and forced a timeout as the Vikings trailed 83-79.

Augustana (4-3, 2-3 NSIC) cut the deficit to just a bucket, after Winona State made 1-of-2 free throws, when Matt Todd sank a drifting 3-point basket with 12 seconds on the clock. Todd carried the ball down the court and put the ball on the rim getting it to fall, keeping Augustana within striking distance.

Forced to foul, Taylor made one of two free throws for a one-possession game, giving Augustana the chance to send the game to overtime. However, Todd just missed and WSU sank both free throws for the 87-82 final score.

Augustana shot 46.8 percent for the game but was 18-of-29 for 62.1 percent from the field in the second half.

LeBrun led Augustana with 21 points, all in the second half. Four others joined him in double figures with Michael Schaefer at 16, Adam Dykman at 14, Isaac Fink at 13 and Todd with 11. Jameson Bryan tallied a game-high six assists.

Taylor tallied a game-high 28 points including seven 3-point field goals as the Warriors shot 52.9 percent from the field and sank 15 3-point baskets.

Augustana and Winona State compete again Sunday inside the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. Tickets are available at the Pentagon box office or online at GoAugie.com/Tickets.

