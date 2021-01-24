Cloudy and chilly to start the week, but turning warmer long term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The latest round of snowfall brought 1-4″ for the eastern half of South Dakota, northwestern Iowa and southern Minnesota. There were a few reports in southwestern Minnesota of 4-6″ of snow, including a 6″ report in Westbrook, which is north-northeast of Worthington. Unfortunately, it may be a while before we see snowfall or really any chances of precipitation in the forecast.

TONIGHT: The system that brought the snow has moved out and higher pressure to our north will settle in. Clouds will once again increase throughout the night after most areas saw a decent amount of sunshine during the day. Winds trend E to NE at 5-15 mph to the east and E to SE 10-20 mph to the west. Lows drop back into the single digits and teens. Wind chill values will likely drop into the single digits above and below zero.

MONDAY: Despite the high sitting to our north, skies will remain cloudy to mostly cloudy as a strong low pressure moves out of Texas into Kansas and Missouri. Winter Weather Advisories along with Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in place from Wichita to Omaha to Des Moines to Chicago for Monday and Monday night. Some areas in southern Nebraska could receive over 12″ of snow, Omaha could see 6-12″ and 4-8″ is possible for Des Moines and Chicago. South of there, freezing rain and sleet could cause issues from Kansas to Indiana. Just keep that in mind if you have travel plans in these areas. The good news is that storm system will stay just to our south, but some models show some light snow showers as far north as I-90. That would mean areas like Sioux City, Yankton and Winner could see a little light snow Monday. I’m keeping precipitation chances low but don’t be surprised if we see a light snow shower or flurries at some point Monday as that system tracks by. Winds will trend E to NE at 5-20 mph. Highs will be chilly as well, in the teens to low 20s with lows in the single digits and teens.

TUESDAY: Skies remain cloudy to mostly cloudy along with the chilly temperatures. Winds will also remain a little breezy as well, out of the E and NE at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the teens to low 20s, which would be a good 5-10 degrees below average for late January. A stray flurry or light snow shower may be possible at times.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: A warm front will slowly drift east Wednesday into Thursday, which will shift our winds to more out of the S and SE. Along with that, we’ll see decreasing clouds from west to east Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine for Thursday. Even with the winds shifting to more southerly, they will remain breezy at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs Wednesday are in the 20s with lows in the single digits and teens. Highs Thursday range from the upper 20s and low 30s east to the 40s west with lows in the teens and 20s.

FRIDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND: Clouds begin to trickle back in Friday, but we should still see a partly sunny sky. Winds remain southerly with highs in the mid 30s to near 40 east and mid 40s to near 50 west. Models show heading into Saturday a system bringing us a chance of snow and possibly a wintry mix. It’s still a week out, but something that we’ll watch as the week progresses. Skies will clear into Sunday as higher pressure settles back in. Highs remain mild over the weekend, with 30s east and 40s west with lows in the 20s.

LONG TERM: Looking long term, the mild weather looks to continue through the first couple days of February and we should mostly stay dry as well. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlooks, which run from February 1 through February 7 indicate an equal chance of above or below average temperatures with above average precipitation.

