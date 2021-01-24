Advertisement

Coyotes Fall In Five Sets At Missouri State

USD opens volleyball season 0-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MO (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw late leads slip away in the fourth and fifth sets and dropped a heartbreaker to Missouri State on Saturday to close play in the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational at Hammons Student Center.

The Coyotes (0-2), had a 2-1 set lead after taking sets two and three but ultimately dropped the match in five thrilling sets 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 24-26, 14-16 to a Missouri State that improved to 4-0.

Elizabeth Juhnke matched her career-high with 27 kills while the six-foot sophomore also had 16 digs and a career-high five service aces in the match. Maddie Wiedenfeld had another strong match at the net with nine kills, only one error and a .571 hitting percentage.

Madison Jurgens provided 46 assists and 15 digs while junior libero Lolo Weideman had career-highs of 23 digs and nine assists in the match.

After dropping the opening set, South Dakota never trailed in set two in evening the match at one set apiece. The third set saw one lead change and four ties, the last at 11-11 before the Coyotes outscored Missouri State 15-8 to close the set. Including in that ending run was a five-point service run from Juhnke, including three straight service aces.  

The fourth set saw eight ties and four lead changes as South Dakota held a 21-18 lead before falling 26-24.

It was a similar story in the fifth set where three lead changes and 10 ties saw the Coyotes lose a 11-8 lead and Missouri State stave off a match point at 14-13.

South Dakota faces a home-and-home with No. 15 ranked Creighton with Friday’s match in Omaha. The home opener is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem introduces legislation to make healthcare changes permanent
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry.
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

Fall to RC Central 62-59 on 1-23-21
Roosevelt Stunned By Another Wild Buzzer Beater
Jacks win 66-44 on 1-23-21
Jackrabbits Overwhelm North Dakota Again
Jacks win 66-44 on 1-23-21
SDSU Finishes Off Perfect Weekend Against UND
Coyotes finish sweep on 1-23-21
Coyotes Complete Perfect Weekend At Western Illinois
Viking men lose 87-82 on 1-23-21
Augie Men Drop Weekend Opener With Winona