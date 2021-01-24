Coyotes Fall In Five Sets At Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, MO (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw late leads slip away in the fourth and fifth sets and dropped a heartbreaker to Missouri State on Saturday to close play in the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational at Hammons Student Center.

The Coyotes (0-2), had a 2-1 set lead after taking sets two and three but ultimately dropped the match in five thrilling sets 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 24-26, 14-16 to a Missouri State that improved to 4-0.

Elizabeth Juhnke matched her career-high with 27 kills while the six-foot sophomore also had 16 digs and a career-high five service aces in the match. Maddie Wiedenfeld had another strong match at the net with nine kills, only one error and a .571 hitting percentage.

Madison Jurgens provided 46 assists and 15 digs while junior libero Lolo Weideman had career-highs of 23 digs and nine assists in the match.

After dropping the opening set, South Dakota never trailed in set two in evening the match at one set apiece. The third set saw one lead change and four ties, the last at 11-11 before the Coyotes outscored Missouri State 15-8 to close the set. Including in that ending run was a five-point service run from Juhnke, including three straight service aces.

The fourth set saw eight ties and four lead changes as South Dakota held a 21-18 lead before falling 26-24.

It was a similar story in the fifth set where three lead changes and 10 ties saw the Coyotes lose a 11-8 lead and Missouri State stave off a match point at 14-13.

South Dakota faces a home-and-home with No. 15 ranked Creighton with Friday’s match in Omaha. The home opener is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31.

