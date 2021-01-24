Jackrabbit Volleyball Falls At Drake In Dan Georgalas Head Coaching Debut

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State volleyball team dropped its season opener at Drake, 3-0 (21-25, 21-25, 20-25), on Sunday afternoon inside the Knapp Center.

Drake improved to 3-0 early in the season, while the Jackrabbits fell to 0-1.

Crystal Burk led the way for the Jackrabbits with 13 kills, while adding 12 digs. Akeela Jefferson recorded a career-best 11 kills and transfer Hailee Blau tallied nine kills in her Jackrabbit debut. Sydney Andrews posted three blocks, while Tori Thompson and Carly Wedel recorded two a piece. Wedel aided the offensive efforts with 34 assists and added two service aces. Tatum Pickar and Brooke Amann, recorded 16 and 15 digs, respectively.

The Jackrabbits opened the match with a 7-4 advantage, thanks to kills from Burk, Blau and Thompson, along with service ace by Pickar. Drake would go on an 8-5 run to tie things up at 12-12. The Bulldogs scored the next five points to provide enough separation en route to a 21-25 first set win.

Drake took an early 9-5 advantage in the second set, but four unanswered Jackrabbit points, including a Thompson service ace and a kill from Jefferson, tied the set at 9-all. The teams traded points as the score remained tied at 15-15. Drake went on a 10-6 run for the remainder of the set to increase its advantage to 2-0 with a 25-21 victory in the second set.

Kills by Blau, Thompson and Burk as well as service aces from Pickar and Jada Barnes put the Jackrabbits ahead 6-1 early in the third. The teams would trade short runs, but State clung to a 14-13 advantage. Drake outscored the Jacks 12-6 throughout the rest of the set to seal the match with a 25-20 third set win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 10-10 all-time against Drake

Akeela Jefferson tallied a career-high 11 kills

Hailee Blau recorded nine kills in her Jackrabbit debut

Brook Amann posted 14 digs in the first match of her collegiate career

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home for its Blue & Yellow Scrimmage on Monday. The scrimmage is not open to the public. The Jacks open Summit League action Jan. 31-Feb. 1 as they host Western Illinois at Frost Arena.

