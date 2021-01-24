Advertisement

Jackrabbit Volleyball Falls At Drake In Dan Georgalas Head Coaching Debut

By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State volleyball team dropped its season opener at Drake, 3-0 (21-25, 21-25, 20-25), on Sunday afternoon inside the Knapp Center.

Drake improved to 3-0 early in the season, while the Jackrabbits fell to 0-1.

Crystal Burk led the way for the Jackrabbits with 13 kills, while adding 12 digs. Akeela Jefferson recorded a career-best 11 kills and transfer Hailee Blau tallied nine kills in her Jackrabbit debut. Sydney Andrews posted three blocks, while Tori Thompson and Carly Wedel recorded two a piece. Wedel aided the offensive efforts with 34 assists and added two service aces. Tatum Pickar and Brooke Amann, recorded 16 and 15 digs, respectively.

The Jackrabbits opened the match with a 7-4 advantage, thanks to kills from Burk, Blau and Thompson, along with service ace by Pickar. Drake would go on an 8-5 run to tie things up at 12-12. The Bulldogs scored the next five points to provide enough separation en route to a 21-25 first set win.

Drake took an early 9-5 advantage in the second set, but four unanswered Jackrabbit points, including a Thompson service ace and a kill from Jefferson, tied the set at 9-all. The teams traded points as the score remained tied at 15-15. Drake went on a 10-6 run for the remainder of the set to increase its advantage to 2-0 with a 25-21 victory in the second set.

Kills by Blau, Thompson and Burk as well as service aces from Pickar and Jada Barnes put the Jackrabbits ahead 6-1 early in the third. The teams would trade short runs, but State clung to a 14-13 advantage. Drake outscored the Jacks 12-6 throughout the rest of the set to seal the match with a 25-20 third set win.

Game Notes

  • South Dakota State is now 10-10 all-time against Drake
  • Akeela Jefferson tallied a career-high 11 kills
  • Hailee Blau recorded nine kills in her Jackrabbit debut
  • Brook Amann posted 14 digs in the first match of her collegiate career

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home for its Blue & Yellow Scrimmage on Monday. The scrimmage is not open to the public. The Jacks open Summit League action Jan. 31-Feb. 1 as they host Western Illinois at Frost Arena.

