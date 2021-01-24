Jackrabbits Overwhelm North Dakota Again

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

South Dakota State women’s basketball extended its winning streak to 10 games by defeating North Dakota 66-44 Saturday night.

The Jackrabbits, now 13-2 overall, 6-0 in Summit League play, shot 37.7 percent from the field, outrebounded North Dakota 49-44 and outscored the Fighting Hawks in the paint 34-28. Defensively, the Jacks held North Dakota to a 29.3 percent shooting performance from the field along with just two made 3-pointers.

Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard each scored 15 points with Burckhard grabbing a career-best 14 rebounds and Selland adding six. Tylee Irwin finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Tori Nelson added six points, three rebounds and three assists. Lindsey Theuninck recorded four steals, four rebounds and two assists.

“Good win. I’m happy with what we did,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “If you can win by 22, shoot I think 37-38 percent from the field, below 50 percent from the free throw line and still win by 22, there’s a lot of positives to walk away with. Certainly, we want to see ourselves make more shots, whether that’d be around the basket or just any of the open threes that we have, but I really think we had a good weekend, overall, and that’s kind of the thought. Our defense was excellent this weekend. Both nights we really did a great job against a big front line, against an athletic team. That was as good of defense as we’ve played in a couple of games so far this year, so that’s a real positive for us.”

The Jacks dominated the first four minutes of action, opening the game on a 10-0 run. A North Dakota jumper at the 5:36 mark ended the streak and ignited a 12-5 UND run to make it a 15-12 game with two minutes remaining in the first. Back-to-back Jackrabbit baskets ended the quarter with State leading 19-12.

A 7-3 SDSU run to start the second brought the Jacks back in front by double digits (28-15) with 3:38 to play in the half. The Jackrabbits held the Fighting Hawks to just six points in the second as State went into the break leading 33-18.

Consecutive Jackrabbit jumpers stretched the lead to 39-20 at the 7:34 mark of the third. The two teams traded 6-0 runs over the next 2:19. The quarter ended with the Jacks and Fighting Hawks exchanging scores as State held a 50-32 lead.

Scoreless through the first two minutes of the final quarter, Selland’s 3-pointer put the Jacks up by 20 with 7:49 to play. As North Dakota trimmed the deficit to 15, Madysen Vlastuin’s 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 Jackrabbit run and increased the SDSU advantage to 62-40 with 3:33 remaining. SDSU’s bench scored the final four points en route to a 66-44 victory.

“Offensively, we played well, we just didn’t get the ball to go in the net,” Johnston said. “We took care of the ball and had great spacing I thought, good rhythm, good looks, so I feel good about what we did. We’re a better team today than we were a week ago and that’s what we want to keep doing. I like the way we played and am excited about trying to move forward.”

Game Notes

South Dakota State improved to 30-42 in the all-time series against UND

The Jacks held their opponent to just six points in a quarter for the third time this season

Burckhard recorded her first double-double of the season and the fourth of her career

14 rebounds is a career high for Burckhard

Vlastuin has hit a 3-pointer in six consecutive games

Up Next

South Dakota State travels to Denver for a pair of games starting Friday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.

MEN’S RECAP

Four South Dakota State players scored in double figures to help the Jackrabbits pull away from North Dakota 85-74 and complete a weekend sweep of the Fighting Hawks.

SDSU (10-3, 4-0) led by just five at half yet shot 65.5 percent in the second half and 4-6 from distance to distance themselves from UND.

Douglas Wilson led all scorers with 23 points. Alex Arians scored 14 and David Wingett added 12 off the bench. For the second straight night Baylor Scheierman posted a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

State will play the first of two games next Friday at Denver beginning at 8 PM.

