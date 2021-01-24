Advertisement

Luverne Falls To Rochester Lourdes Despite Big Day From Van Batavia

Scores both goals in 4-2 defeat
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) - Three days after scoring her 100th career goal, Luverne sophomore Kam Van Batavia got to work on the next hundred with a pair of goals on Saturday.

It just wasn’t enough to deliver a Cardinal win as Luverne fell to to visiting Rochester Lourdes 4-2 and falls to 1-1 on the young season.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem introduces legislation to make healthcare changes permanent
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry.
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

Jacks win 66-44 on 1-23-21
Jackrabbits Overwhelm North Dakota Again
Jacks win 66-44 on 1-23-21
SDSU Finishes Off Perfect Weekend Against UND
Coyotes finish sweep on 1-23-21
Coyotes Complete Perfect Weekend At Western Illinois
Viking men lose 87-82 on 1-23-21
Augie Men Drop Weekend Opener With Winona
Viking men lose 87-82 on 1-23-21
Augustana Men Fall To Winona