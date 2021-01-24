Luverne Falls To Rochester Lourdes Despite Big Day From Van Batavia
Scores both goals in 4-2 defeat
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) - Three days after scoring her 100th career goal, Luverne sophomore Kam Van Batavia got to work on the next hundred with a pair of goals on Saturday.
It just wasn’t enough to deliver a Cardinal win as Luverne fell to to visiting Rochester Lourdes 4-2 and falls to 1-1 on the young season.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
