Luverne Falls To Rochester Lourdes Despite Big Day From Van Batavia

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) - Three days after scoring her 100th career goal, Luverne sophomore Kam Van Batavia got to work on the next hundred with a pair of goals on Saturday.

It just wasn’t enough to deliver a Cardinal win as Luverne fell to to visiting Rochester Lourdes 4-2 and falls to 1-1 on the young season.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

