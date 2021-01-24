New CDC requirements for air travel start on the 26th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -“Today I am unveiling a national strategy on Covid-19 and executive actions to beat this pandemic,” said President Joe Biden.

Earlier this week as he issued several executive orders concerning the Covid-19 virus.

One of which included mandating mask be worn on airplanes.

But starting next week the CDC are putting more precautions in place.

“According to the CDC they are now requiring a negative Covid test, 3 days before arrival back into the United States,” said Tracy Wilbeck, local travel agent.

This requirement starts on the 26th.

Once people arrive back in the states, they will have to quarantine for 10 days.

The CDC is also recommending people get a second Covid test after returning to the states.

For those who might be afraid of getting stuck in another country, many resorts are doing their best to help travelers.

“Once you arrive on property, you set up with your concierge your test to be taken 3 days before returning home, if it comes back positive then some properties are offering to put you up at their cost for 14 days,” said Wilbeck

Even with all these precautions being put in place, Biden knows there is still a long way to go before this pandemic is over but wanted to make one thing clear to the american people.

“We will get through this; we will defeat this pandemic,” said Biden

