Advertisement

New CDC requirements for air travel start on the 26th

New CDC Travel rules
New CDC Travel rules(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -“Today I am unveiling a national strategy on Covid-19 and executive actions to beat this pandemic,” said President Joe Biden.

Earlier this week as he issued several executive orders concerning the Covid-19 virus.

One of which included mandating mask be worn on airplanes.

But starting next week the CDC are putting more precautions in place.

“According to the CDC they are now requiring a negative Covid test, 3 days before arrival back into the United States,” said Tracy Wilbeck, local travel agent.

This requirement starts on the 26th.

Once people arrive back in the states, they will have to quarantine for 10 days.

The CDC is also recommending people get a second Covid test after returning to the states.

For those who might be afraid of getting stuck in another country, many resorts are doing their best to help travelers.

“Once you arrive on property, you set up with your concierge your test to be taken 3 days before returning home, if it comes back positive then some properties are offering to put you up at their cost for 14 days,” said Wilbeck

Even with all these precautions being put in place, Biden knows there is still a long way to go before this pandemic is over but wanted to make one thing clear to the american people.

“We will get through this; we will defeat this pandemic,” said Biden

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem introduces legislation to make healthcare changes permanent
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry.
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

Sioux Falls Arena hosts Wild West Wrestling Championship
Sioux Falls Arena hosts Wild West Wrestling Championship
Sioux Falls Hosts Wild West Wrestling Championship
Sioux Falls Arena hosts Wild West Wrestling Championship
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths Saturday
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry.
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry