Roosevelt Stunned By Another Wild Buzzer Beater

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though they entered as the fourth ranked team in AA boy’s basketball, the Roosevelt Rough Riders have to wonder how much different their season could be with a little bit better luck.

Entering their game at Rapid City Central the Riders were 6-3 with all of their losses by seven points or less, including a one point defeat last month on at Washington on a full court pass that led to a buzzer beating layup.

And then Saturday happened.

The Cobblers Julian Swallow swished a shot from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer to hand the Riders a 62-59 defeat. Click on the video viewer for highlights and the improbable finish!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.