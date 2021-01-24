Advertisement

Roosevelt Stunned By Another Wild Buzzer Beater

Rapid City Central beats #4 Riders 62-59 on half court buzzer beater
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though they entered as the fourth ranked team in AA boy’s basketball, the Roosevelt Rough Riders have to wonder how much different their season could be with a little bit better luck.

Entering their game at Rapid City Central the Riders were 6-3 with all of their losses by seven points or less, including a one point defeat last month on at Washington on a full court pass that led to a buzzer beating layup.

And then Saturday happened.

The Cobblers Julian Swallow swished a shot from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer to hand the Riders a 62-59 defeat. Click on the video viewer for highlights and the improbable finish!

