Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores partner with Community Blood Bank for National Blood Donor Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Community Blood Bank) - Community Blood Bank has partnered with Hy-Vee, Sioux Falls locations, to recognize donors during National Blood Donor month.

All who donate during the week of January 25th – 29th at Avera McKennan or Sanford USD Medical Center donor rooms, will receive a certificate redeemable for a FREE “Hy-Chi” combo meal at any Sioux Falls Hy-Vee.

To schedule your donation during the final week of National Blood Donor month click the link: http://cbblifeblood.org/register/, select either Avera McKennan or Sanford donor rooms.

For information call Community Blood Bank’s Administration Office at 605-331-3222.

According to the American Association of Blood Banks, “The United States is celebrating National Blood Donor Month for the 51st year and those who selflessly donate blood for patients in need. Although blood donations typically decrease during the winter months, the need for blood remains constant.

Since 1970, blood centers have observed NBDM in January with the goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during this period because a reduction in donor turnout can put the nation’s blood inventory at a critical low.

Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank, states, “The local blood supply has seen a drastic decrease in collections. It is extremely important to keep blood supplies at strong levels for our community patients. With so many businesses either closed temporarily or working staff members from their homes, it has been difficult to find enough organizations able to host a blood drive event. We are requesting community members consider donating blood during this special recognition week and keep our blood supplies solid going into February.”

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org) weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. A valid identification is required at the time of registration.

Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate.

It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating blood. With policies associated in addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted at blood drive events.

For additional information log onto www.cbblifeblood.org.

