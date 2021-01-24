Advertisement

South Dakota reports 185 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths Sunday

SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 new deaths in the state Sunday. The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,705 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,005 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 107,148. Of that total, 101,438 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 162 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 5.8% of staffed hospital beds and 15.2% of ICU beds in the state. 41.3% of hospital beds and 42.2% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 6,193 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

