Augustana Wrestlers Drop Home Opener To Top-Ranked St. Cloud State

Vikings fall 25-9
By Zach Borg and AU Athletics
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sophomore and No. 9-ranked Hunter Burnett provided some fireworks for the Augustana wrestling team Sunday morning in its 25-9 loss to No. 1 St. Cloud State.

After Augustana losses in the 125, 133 and 141 pound bouts, Burnett took the mat in the 149 pound bout against No. 1-ranked Jake Barzowski of St. Cloud. A quiet first and second period set the stage for an exciting third period between the two top-ranked wrestlers. Burnett logged an early escape to go up 1-0 before a Barzowski takedown. Down 2-1, Burnett escaped and took Barzowski down with just under a minute to go for a 4-2 advantage.

Burnett held on and logged Augustana’s first win of the day. Redshirt-sophomore Tyler Wagener followed Burnett with a 6-4 win of his own in the 157 pound bout in which he logged a takedown, reversal and a couple of escapes. .

A loss in the 165 pound bout brought redshirt-freshman Cade Mueller to the mat against St. Cloud’s Dominic Murphy in the 174 pound bout. Tied 1-1 with 30 seconds to go in the third period, Murphy took Mueller down for a 3-1 lead. Amidst the chaos with 20 seconds to go, Mueller reversed his position for a 3-3 tie and kept his opponent from a match-winning escape and instead logged exactly one minute of riding time at the buzzer for the 4-3 win.

St. Cloud State took the remaining matches to bring the final score to 25-9 while winning seven of the 10 matches in the dual.

Full Results

125: Paxton Creese (SCSU) over John Babineau (AUG) (MD 16-5) 133: No. 1 Garrett Vos (SCSU) over Brandon Carroll (AUG) (Dec 11-6) 141: No. 4 Joey Bianchini (SCSU) over Jack Huffman (AUG) (Dec 3-1) 149: No. 9 Hunter Burnett (AUG) over No. 1 Jake Barzowski (SCSU) (Dec 4-2) 157: Tyler Wagener (AUG) over Jared Head (SCSU) (Dec 6-4) 165: No. 1 Devin Fitzpatrick (SCSU) over Dylan Schuck (AUG) (Dec 7-4) 174: Cade Mueller (AUG) over Dominic Murphy (SCSU) (Dec 4-3) 184: No. 11 William Pitzner (SCSU) over Kolby Kost (AUG) (Fall 2:24) 197: No. 4 Noah Ryan (SCSU) over Daniel Bishop (AUG) (Dec 7-4) 285: No. 1 Kameron Teacher (SCSU) over No. 10 Steven Hajas (AUG) (Dec 6-5)

Up Next The Vikings are back in action next Thursday at 7 p.m. in Marshall, Minnesota against Southwest Minnesota State.

