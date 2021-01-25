Cloudy and Cool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We are going to be a little cooler here as we head through our Monday. Highs will range from the teens to the north to the low to mid 20s in the south. There will be a little breeze in the south, but overall, the wind shouldn’t be too bad today.

We’ll keep the mostly cloudy conditions heading into Tuesday. Highs will be in the teens for most of us with parts of central South Dakota getting into the low 20s for highs. The clouds will start to break heading into Wednesday. Highs will get back into the 20s for all of us. The warming trend will continue for Thursday with highs getting back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday looks even warmer. Highs will be in the upper 30s and even the low 40s for a lot of us! We’ll keep the warmer temps for Saturday but bring in a slight chance of precipitation. Highs will be a little cooler for Sunday. Right now, it looks like we’ll keep those mild temps around heading into early next week.

