Dine-to-Donate event helps raise funds for Charles the Black Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo cares for more than 1,000 animals from around the world, including 21-year-old Charles the Black Bear.

To make things a bit more comfortable for Charles, the zoo plans to renovate the Black Bear Exhibit with a little help from one local business.

Charles the Black Bear has called the Great Plains Zoo home for years. Now, the exhibit he lives in is in need of a makeover.

“As he gets older, of course, there are some geriatric needs that present themselves, so we’re just looking to make it a bit more accomodating to meet those geriatric needs,” Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History CEO Becky Dewitz said.

While not as large as some past projects, Dewitz says the revamp is expected to make a big difference.

“I’m very excited because this would be modernizing one of our older exhibits, making it more aesthetically pleasing for the visitors but also more enriching for the animals that are in our care,” Dewitz said.

To help out, The Barrel House is donating 10% of its sales Monday, Jan. 25 to the cause.

“We love to be involved with the community, especially when it has to do with kids,” Jesse Severson, The Barrel House Chef, said. “When you think of the zoo you think of taking your kids to the zoo.”

In addition, Hungry Hearts will match the total amount raised. Hungry Hearts is a separate program The Barrel House is a part of, which ensures children have a hot school lunch.

“We’re just grateful to have the opportunity to give back to the community, and we want to see the Great Plains Zoo continue to grow,” Severson said.

Dewitz says she appreciates The Barrel House’s efforts, and add that the Great Plains Zoo would not function without the support of the community.

“I just want to thank you to everyone who supports their local zoo,” Dewitz said.

The Barrel House’s dining room is open until 10:00 in the evening. Take-out and online sales also count toward the donation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.