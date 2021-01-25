Domestic violence survivor provides a voice for others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unbeatable Spirit was written by domestic violence survivor Jenny Bullington as she healed from her past. She met plenty of survivors that have similar questions in their own journeys and what would help them overcome the next task. In her book, she shares her journey towards healing and used strategies she found helpful such as self-defense. She has also created an online presence to open the discussion with participants.

“Trauma is all around us, and I think a lot of people have learned to hide that,” Bullington said.

The book is available on Amazon and other resources are available through her website here.

