Jackrabbit Basketball Teams Enjoy Dominant Weekend Against North Dakota

Both teams remain unbeaten in Summit League play
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State basketball teams had no problems sweeping their weekend doubleheaders with North Dakota.

Defense did the deed for the Jackrabbit women as they held the Fighting Hawks to 52 and 44 points respectively.

The SDSU men, meanwhile, had their offense clicking with 92 and 85 points, quite a difference from their first meeting with UND at the Dakota Showcase in December when they only scored 74. Either way the result was a W each time.

Both teams take perfect Summit League records (the women 6-0, men 4-0) to Denver next week for a pair of doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday.

