Local vendors come together to offer free wedding

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of Hitch Studio in Brookings, Renee Bauman, came up with the idea for a Valentine’s contest for a free wedding when she was talking with one of the couples she’s currently working with. Bauman is a wedding planner. The couple told her they would rather lose their deposits with multiple vendors than try to reschedule their wedding for a third time.

Bauman then came up with the idea to give away a free wedding for a couple affected by COVID-19. Several vendors in the Brookings and Sioux Falls area are coming together for it to donate their time and expertise. The wedding will be worth $33,000. It will be on May 16, 2021 at the Schade Vineyard & Winery in Volga. It will include a ceremony and reception space for 50 guests.

Couples will need to apply online and share their story on why they deserve this wedding. Applications will be accepted until February 7th. The winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day.

The wedding includes everything a bride and groom would want on their big day; bridesmaid dresses and tuxedo rentals for up to three attendants, food, DJ services, linens, floral, and hair and makeup services just to name a few.

