Advertisement

Man arrested after stabbing at Sioux Falls apartment

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a neighbor during a fight.

Twenty-seven-year-old Fabian Kevin Alexander Ramos was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Clemens said Ramos got into an argument with a man from another apartment around 11:30 a.m., adding that the men have had “issues” in the past. The argument led to a physical altercation, which resulted in Ramos pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim, who Clemens identified as a 30-year-old man.

When the victim realized he had been cut, he left and called for help. He was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police soon arrived and arrested Ramos at his apartment, which is located on N. Duluth Avenue near W. 6th Street.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry.
Uncertainty causes changes in the gun industry
New CDC Travel rules
New CDC requirements for air travel start on the 26th
COVID-19 vaccine
Avera Medical Minute: Recipients share their experiences after receiving second COVID-19 vaccine dose
Sioux Falls Hosts Wild West Wrestling Championship
Sioux Falls Arena hosts Wild West Wrestling Championship

Latest News

Sports betting sees increase during NFL Playoffs
Sports betting sees increase during NFL Playoffs
Sports betting sees increase during NFL Playoffs
Sports betting sees increase during NFL Playoffs
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
President Joe Biden repealed a ban on transgender military members on Monday.
Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military