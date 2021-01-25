Man arrested after stabbing at Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a neighbor during a fight.

Twenty-seven-year-old Fabian Kevin Alexander Ramos was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Clemens said Ramos got into an argument with a man from another apartment around 11:30 a.m., adding that the men have had “issues” in the past. The argument led to a physical altercation, which resulted in Ramos pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim, who Clemens identified as a 30-year-old man.

When the victim realized he had been cut, he left and called for help. He was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police soon arrived and arrested Ramos at his apartment, which is located on N. Duluth Avenue near W. 6th Street.

